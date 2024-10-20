Verde Capital Management Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 653,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,969,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,790,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

