Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $533.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $360.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cable One has a 52-week low of $311.28 and a 52-week high of $637.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 880.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,409,000 after acquiring an additional 48,513 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,695,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 70.7% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth $7,068,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

