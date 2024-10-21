StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.21%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Articles

