Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.34. 15,717,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,479,863. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

