Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,216 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $56.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

