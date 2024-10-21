Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $60.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -3,266.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

