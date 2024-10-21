Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 235,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

