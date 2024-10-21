LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

LYB opened at $91.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.