Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BZH stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BZH. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

