Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (NASDAQ:THCP) versus Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Financial Survey

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) and Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moolec Science and Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Moolec Science alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.63 million 5.68 -$7.31 million ($0.20) -4.25 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV N/A N/A $4.09 million N/A N/A

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moolec Science.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Moolec Science and Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Moolec Science currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 605.88%. Given Moolec Science’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -129.97% -93.88% -33.37% Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV N/A -15.04% -0.48%

Summary

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV beats Moolec Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

(Get Free Report)

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

(Get Free Report)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.