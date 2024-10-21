Brokerages Set HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) PT at $34.50

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.
HTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Shares of HTBI opened at $34.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
