Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Target Price at $14.09

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

ARHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,009 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 79.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233,776 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Arhaus has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Arhaus’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

