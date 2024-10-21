Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.78.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNDX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SNDX stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.91. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
