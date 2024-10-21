Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 43,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 500,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
Titan International Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.79.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Titan International had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $532.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Titan International
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titan International
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.