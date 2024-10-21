iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 656,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 226,267 shares.The stock last traded at $26.25 and had previously closed at $25.94.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $906.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 233,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,530,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,969,000 after buying an additional 564,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.