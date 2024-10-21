Barden Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,350.82 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,394.95. The company has a market capitalization of $147.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,980.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,823.98.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,130.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

