SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 47.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SD opened at $11.66 on Monday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.08.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.