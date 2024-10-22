Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) is Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,724,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,851 shares during the period. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF makes up about 2.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF worth $100,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

NASDAQ:CLSM opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

