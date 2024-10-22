Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

NYSE:QSR opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $64.91 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

