PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $21.61 million and approximately $670,271.85 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,656,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

