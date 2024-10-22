Qubic (QUBIC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $185.56 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Qubic has a market cap of $185.56 million and $1.50 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Qubic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 117,782,322,339,233 coins and its circulating supply is 116,014,857,412,491 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 117,782,322,339,233 with 116,014,857,412,491 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000163 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,681,550.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

