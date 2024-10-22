Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $34,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $431.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.85.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Bank of America cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Insider Activity at Domino's Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

