Shariaportfolio Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 132,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Bitdeer Technologies Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTDR. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $931.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

