Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 52,653 Shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DCMT stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

Get DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (DCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund provides broad commodity exposure through an actively managed portfolio of commodity-linked derivative instruments. The fund seeks total returns throughout an entire market cycle.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.