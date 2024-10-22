My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O remained flat at $63.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,161. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

