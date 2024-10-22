Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases 25,100 Shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Integrated Wellness Acquisition makes up 5.2% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $341,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 3,000 shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,887.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,625. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

