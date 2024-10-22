WT Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep (NYSEARCA:SEPM)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep (NYSEARCA:SEPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 220,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep makes up about 1.6% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SEPM remained flat at $29.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. 23,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,089. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

