KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 192.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $6,538,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.21. 810,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,757. The company has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

About KKR & Co. Inc.



KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

