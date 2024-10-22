KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. KOK has a total market cap of $229,249.56 and $60,445.54 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,956.03 or 0.99993177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007612 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00065424 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00072702 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $93,750.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

