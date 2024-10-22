Sierra Capital LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,022,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 149,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.32. 16,990,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,390,875. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.