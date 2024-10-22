Maripau Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 102,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. 1,272,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.