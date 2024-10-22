DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the first quarter worth $38,410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,557,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,090,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 743.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 179,837 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,030,000.

Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. 7,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

