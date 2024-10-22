Maripau Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the quarter. Aptus Defined Risk ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $20,940,000.

DRSK traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. 1,491,086 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51.

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

