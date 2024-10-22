iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Raised by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock remained flat at $46.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,245,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,513. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

