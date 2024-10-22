My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 14,875 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.4% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $55.97. 1,008,872 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

