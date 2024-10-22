NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,505.81 or 1.00549605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007630 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00065255 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.