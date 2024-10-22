SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Holdings Reduced by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.39. 165,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,848. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.