Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 668.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,529 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 107,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

