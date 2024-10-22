Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,104. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.