Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,104. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
