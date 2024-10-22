Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.
Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
DX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 392,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.13.
Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,600.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DX
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynex Capital
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Gitlab’s Future Looks Bright – Here’s Why It’s Just the Beginning
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These 2 Auto Stocks Are Profiting as Used Cars and Parts Thrive
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is CoStar Group Stock a Buy Before Earnings? Analysts Think So
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.