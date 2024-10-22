Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

DX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 392,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

