U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 150,054 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 175.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150,054 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for about 1.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 826.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 621,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after purchasing an additional 554,680 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after buying an additional 68,635 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,168,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,901,000 after buying an additional 368,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 477,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,422,000 after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 91,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.54. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.