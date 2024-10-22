Calton & Associates Inc. Has $959,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.56 and a 200-day moving average of $243.83. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $267.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

