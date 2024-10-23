12,884 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,769,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $267.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.45 and a 200 day moving average of $249.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

