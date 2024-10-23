iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $156.27 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

