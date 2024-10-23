Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,295,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,965,000 after buying an additional 66,111 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.