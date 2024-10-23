Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) is Dupree Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dupree Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Old Republic International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 115,324 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 419,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Old Republic International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 309.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $1,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

