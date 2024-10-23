Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 174,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

