Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $425,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,895,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

