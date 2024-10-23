Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,160 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,553,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,906,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,616 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.57.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

