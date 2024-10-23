Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 210,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 170,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$108.92 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 16.70 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63.

(Get Free Report)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.